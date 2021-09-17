Blues: Fans need proof of vaccination or negative test results for home games

The policy takes effect Oct. 15 for all events at Enterprise Center until further notice

ST. LOUIS — If you plan on cheering on the St. Louis Blues at a home game this season, be prepared for new requirements.

On Friday, the hockey team announced that fans ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result for entry into Enterprise Center.

The policy will take effect on Friday, Oct. 15, just ahead of the Blues’ regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Kings.

The measure is intended to protect the health and wellness of anyone who may come to the Enterprise Center, the organization said. The policy will also apply to fans and guests attending events at Stifel Theatre as well

“We have introduced and adjusted policies for our fans and guests throughout the pandemic to reflect the evolution of the virus and the best safety practices available,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre.

The organization says it will use guidance from the CDC as well as local, state, and federal health and safety authorities to review changes as needed.

Employees of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre, event staff, sponsors, news media, and all others will be required to follow the same policy.

“We strongly encourage everyone to receive the vaccine. That is the quickest and most effective way to put this pandemic behind us. In the meantime, we will do our part to protect our fans and guests by requiring vaccination or a negative test result as they arrive at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. It’s the right thing to do for ourselves, and for others.”