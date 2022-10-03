St. Louis Blues announce The Blues Hall of Fame

Along with the announcement, the Blues announced the first 10 automatic inductees, including eight players who have already had their jersey numbers retired.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced a long-awaited Hall of Fame for the St. Louis hockey team Monday morning.

"The St. Louis Blues are one of the most storied franchises in the National Hockey League, a member of the expansion class of 1967, so our history is understandably rich with legendary players, coaches and executives," Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman said in a news release.

Along with the announcement, the Blues announced the first 10 automatic inductees, including eight players who have already had their jersey numbers retired.

The 10 automatic inductees are:

Bob Gassoff

Bob Plager

Barclay Plager

Sid Salomon Jr., original team owner

Brian Sutter

Brett Hull

Bernie Federko

Chris Pronger

Dan Kelly, legendary broadcaster

"The Blues Hall of Fame is an idea that is long overdue, but soon to become reality. It will honor those who have played a key role in sculpting our franchise and laid the foundation for building St. Louis into the powerful hockey market it is today," Zimmerman said.

The complete class of inaugural Hall of Fame inductees will be announced Oct. 15 at Enterprise Center, when the St. Louis Blues host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the start of the 2022-2023 season.

Fans can take part in the Inductee selection process by casting a vote at this link: Cast Your Vote.

Criteria for a Blues Hall of Famer is outlined on the Blues' website here. Inductees can be players, coaches, management or broadcasters that have had a "profound impact" on the Blues franchise, according to the Blues' website.