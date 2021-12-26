Barbashev, three other Blues added to NHL's COVID protocol list

Bortuzzo, Joshua and Neal all tested positive on Dec. 26, while Barbashev tested positive on Dec. 23

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues' season is continuing to be impacted by COVID-19.

The team announced on Sunday that defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, and forwards James Neal, Dakota Joshua and Ivan Barbashev have all tested positive for COVID-19 and been added to the NHL COVID list.

Bortuzzo, Joshua and Neal all tested positive on Dec. 26, while Barbashev tested positive on Dec. 23.

The four who tested positive join forward Oskar Sundqvist on the COVID list. Sundqvist has been out since Dec. 18.

The Blues returned to practice on Sunday and have not played a game since Dec. 19 against the Jets in Winnipeg. They had two games in Canada postponed due to virus concerns.

4 Blues have been added to COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/cTGl06dTS7 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 26, 2021

The NHL implemented a pause in the season to grapple with the virus surge, and was set to resume on Dec. 27, but that date was also pushed back. The Blues were slated to play the New Jersey Devils that day, but that game has also been postponed.

The Blues' next game on the schedule is Thursday, Dec. 29 at home against the Edmonton Oilers.