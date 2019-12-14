ST. LOUIS — Berube said that Carl Gunnarsson's upper-body injury shouldn't keep the defenseman out long-term, but being placed on injured-reserve will keep him out at least a week; he was injured Thursday against Vegas.



"I think so. I believe we'll know next week, the middle of the week, we'll know a lot more," Berube said. "That's probably a good timeline. We'll know a lot more in the middle of the week next week."



In the meantime, Niko Mikkola was on the ice for the optional practice Saturday morning but will not play; he was recalled on Friday from San Antonio of the American Hockey League to replace Gunnarsson's roster spot.



"Of course I'm excited. First time to get the call-up," Mikkola said. "I just try to enjoy and wait for (an) opportunity.



"... It feels different now. I feel like I earned it. I just try to work hard and wait for the opportunity and try to be ready."



Berube said he's liked what he's heard of Mikkola's game with the Rampage; he had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 26 games.



"He's been good," Berube said. "He is what he is, he's a solid defending defenseman, big, closes plays out, an aggressive player. He's got a real good stick at defending.



"He's played well. I thought he had a good camp here and we like him a lot. He's improved his puck movement, which is good. That's important. I think he's got a good future. We'll see if we can get a look at him up here. We'll see how he goes."

Here are the expected lineups for the Blues and Blackhawks ST. LOUIS - Another injured Blues forward will mark his return to the lineup tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. Alexander Steen will get back in after missing 16 games with a left high ankle sprain. Steen, who has five assists and is a plus-2 in 17 games this season, is likely to join the line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron.

