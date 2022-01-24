Blues goaltender Ville Husso named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Husso went 3-0-0 during the week, stopping 97 of the 101 shots he faced.

ST. LOUIS — He may have started the season simply as the Blues' backup goaltender, but there's no doubt Ville Husso is making a name for himself in 2022.

Husso was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending on Jan. 23.

Husso went 3-0-0 during that time frame, stopping 97 of the 101 shots he faced. That's a 1.34 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage. Husso also posted one shutout on the week.

The Blues had a perfect week to move into second place in the Central Division with a 25-11-5 record and 55 points.

Husso stopped 32 shots in the team's 5-3 win against Nashville on Jan. 17. He then shut out the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 21. It was Husso's third career shutout. Husso concluded the week with a win Sunday night over the Canucks in Vancouver.

Husso, 26, has won five decisions in a row and is currently second in the NHL with both a 1.93 goals-against average and .941 save percentage. He is 8-2-1 on the season.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider and San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier were named the first and third stars of the week, respectively.

The St. Louis Blues next play the Calgary Flames Monday night in Calgary. They'll then go back-to-back with another matchup in St. Louis This Thursday, Jan. 27.