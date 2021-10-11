Blues trade Kyle Clifford to Maple Leafs

The Blues had previously placed Clifford on waivers, which he cleared, before trading him to Toronto

ST. LOUIS — The Blues made a move Tuesday to send some of their muscle up north.

The team traded hard-hitting forward Kyle Clifford to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations.

Clifford, 30, had eight points (four goals and four assists) in 52 regular season games with the team since the Blues signed him as a free agent in October of 2020.

The Blues had previously placed Clifford on waivers, which he cleared, before trading him to Toronto.

In 728 career games Clifford has 140 points (54 goals and 75 assists) and 872 penalty minutes.

The Blues made additional moves ahead of their game against the Arizona Coyotes. The team added defenseman Scott Perunovich to the roster, welcomed back forward Oskar Sundqvist from an 8-month injury absence, and reactivated defenseman Torey Krug, defenseman Niko Mikkola and goaltender Ville Husso from the COVID-19 protocols list. Perunovich, Krug and Husso are expected to be on the active roster for the game against the Coyotes.

