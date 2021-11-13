Smith's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues

Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer, playing in his second NHL game, had 21 saves.

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.

Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer, playing in his second NHL game, had 21 saves.

Tarasenko tied it 2-2 as he got his own rebound in front and slipped the puck past Lyon 48 seconds into the third period.

The Hurricanes scored 75 seconds into the game when Skjei scored his first of the season. That tied for the fastest goal at the beginning of a game for Carolina this season.

Aho doubled the Hurricanes' lead with a power-play’s goal at 3:44 of the second.