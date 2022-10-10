Blues finalize opening night roster for 2022-2023 season

Forwards Jake Neighbours and Josh Leivo were the final two players assigned to the Blues' AHL affiliate team in Springfield.

ST. LOUIS — The roster is set, Enterprise Center is waiting and hockey season is here. The Blues are back.

On Monday the team announced their 23-man roster for opening night against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, and there weren't too many surprises.

At forward, the Blues will roll with: Noel Acciari, Ivan Barbashev, Logan Brown, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O'Reilly, Brandon Saad, Bradyden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

Forwards Jake Neighbours and Josh Leivo were the final two players assigned to the Blues' AHL affiliate team in Springfield.

At defense, the Blues will carry Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko and Calle Rosen.

Defensemen Scott Perunovich and Marco Scandella will begin the year on the injured list.

At goaltender, the Blues will carry starter Jordan Binnington and backup Thomas Greiss.

The Blues will play on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT a combined 14 times.

The Blues will have eight games on the ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu family of outlets, with six games on TNT.

The rest of the Blues' season will be carried locally on Bally Sports Midwest, with that TV schedule set to be announced at a later date.

Here is the full Blues national TV schedule:

Oct. 19 at Seattle Kraken - TNT

Oct. 27 at Nashville Predators - ESPN+ / Hulu

Nov. 16 at Chicago Blackhawks - TNT

Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Lightning - TNT

Dec. 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche - ESPN

Jan. 19 vs. Nashville Predators - ESPN

Jan. 28 at Colorado Avalanche - ESPN+ / Hulu

Feb. 16 vs. New Jersey Devils - ESPN

Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - ABC / ESPN+

March 15 vs. Minnesota Wild - TNT

April 2 vs. Boston Bruins - TNT

April 8 at Minnesota Wild - ABC / ESPN+

April 12 vs. Dallas Stars - TNT

April 13 at Dallas Stars - ESPN