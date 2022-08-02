Blues sign Bortuzzo, Brown to extensions

"The city has been amazing to me over the years. We've got a good squad here and it's just exciting to be a part of," Bortuzzo said.

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have locked up two pieces of their current roster for the future.

The team signed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a 2-year, $1.9 million extension and forward Logan Brown to a 1-year extension worth $750,000.

Brown's contract is a one-way deal.

Bortuzzo, 32, has been with the Blues since the team acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015. In eight seasons with the Blues, Bortuzzo has tallied 14 goals and 32 assists, while playing a key role on the team's 2019 Stanley Cup championship team.

"I'm excited. I'm glad they're putting a little more faith in me. It's no secret I love being here around this team and organization. Excited it came together pretty quick and it seemed like both sides wanted to get it done," Bortuzzo said. "The city has been amazing to me over the years. We've got a good squad here and it's just exciting to be a part of."

By the end of his contract, Bortuzzo will have spent a decade in St. Louis. He credits the team's culture as one of the big reasons he and others want to play here.

"They've built something here and St. Louis that probably started before I got here with guys like Steener (Alex Steen) and J-bo (Jay Bouwmeester). They've kind of just built a culture here that as guys come in and out they just carry that on." Bortuzzo said. "You've got a special crew here, a core, and guys getting added into that core. So it was definitely a big factor in my decisions and it definitely made it a lot easier. It's a locker room that you get excited to come to the rink every day. And any time you get a chance to do that in your career, it's something you want to take advantage of."

Brown, 23, is a St. Louis native who was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 25, 2021. In 17 games with the Blues this season, Brown has scored three goals and notched three assists.

In addition to the contract extension announcements, the Blues also placed defenseman Scott Perunovich on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the team's AHL affiliate in Springfield.