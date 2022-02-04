Blues forward Jordan Kyrou wins All-Star Fastest Skater competition

We already knew he was fast. But Jordan Kyrou proved it to the entire league on Friday night.

LAS VEGAS — In St. Louis, we know Blues forward Jordan Kyrou is faster than a bolt of lightning. Now, the rest of the NHL knows it, too.

Kyrou won the All-Star Skills Fastest Skater competition on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Kyrou posted a time of 13.55 seconds to upset the reigning champion in Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Here's the full list of times from the participants.

Jordan Kyrou - 13.550s

Adrian Kempe - 13.585s

Chris Kreider - 13.664s

Connor McDavid - 13.690s

Cale Makar - 13.834s

Kyle Connor - 13.851s

Dylan Larkin - 14.116s

Evgeny Kuznetsov - 14.559s

Kyrou, 23, is a first-time All-Star in 2022. He's the Blues' only All-Star representative in Las Vegas.

Kyrou leads the Blues in goals (17) and points (42) so far this season.