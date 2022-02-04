x
Blues

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou wins All-Star Fastest Skater competition

We already knew he was fast. But Jordan Kyrou proved it to the entire league on Friday night.
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou warms up before the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS — In St. Louis, we know Blues forward Jordan Kyrou is faster than a bolt of lightning. Now, the rest of the NHL knows it, too.

Kyrou won the All-Star Skills Fastest Skater competition on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Kyrou posted a time of 13.55 seconds to upset the reigning champion in Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Here's the full list of times from the participants.

Jordan Kyrou - 13.550s

Adrian Kempe - 13.585s

Chris Kreider - 13.664s

Connor McDavid - 13.690s

Cale Makar - 13.834s

Kyle Connor - 13.851s

Dylan Larkin - 14.116s

Evgeny Kuznetsov - 14.559s

Kyrou, 23,  is a first-time All-Star in 2022. He's the Blues' only All-Star representative in Las Vegas.

Kyrou leads the Blues in goals (17) and points (42) so far this season.

