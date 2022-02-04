Blues forward Jordan Kyrou wins All-Star Fastest Skater competition

LAS VEGAS — In St. Louis, we know Blues forward Jordan Kyrou is faster than a bolt of lightning. Now, the rest of the NHL knows it, too.
Kyrou won the All-Star Skills Fastest Skater competition on Friday night in Las Vegas.
Kyrou posted a time of 13.55 seconds to upset the reigning champion in Oilers captain Connor McDavid.
Here's the full list of times from the participants.
Jordan Kyrou - 13.550s
Adrian Kempe - 13.585s
Chris Kreider - 13.664s
Connor McDavid - 13.690s
Cale Makar - 13.834s
Kyle Connor - 13.851s
Dylan Larkin - 14.116s
Evgeny Kuznetsov - 14.559s
Kyrou, 23, is a first-time All-Star in 2022. He's the Blues' only All-Star representative in Las Vegas.
Kyrou leads the Blues in goals (17) and points (42) so far this season.