Ballwin diver Tyler Downs describes experience at Tokyo Olympics so far

He says he's ready to represent Team USA but really missing a home favorite: Chick-fil-a

ST. LOUIS — There's a lot of young talent in Tokyo right now for the Summer Olympics. That includes 18-year-old Tyler Downs.

He's there to represent Team USA in the men's three-meter springboard. He landed a spot just last month at the U.S. trials. Now he's at the games ready to compete.

"The experience has been great," said Downs. "The village, seeing everybody at the dining hall. Everything is top-notch. Seeing everybody from different sports, you know the super popular names just walk past you."

We told you earlier this month that one of Downs' goals is to meet U.S. gymnast Simone Biles while he's there. But he says he's in awe of everyone he passes.

"You kind of get starstruck at first and they you realize like 'hey I'm here too. I'm also one of the top athletes in the world,'" Downs explained.

We asked Downs what he misses most about the United States and he gave a pretty understandable answer.

"I've been craving Chick-fil-a," Downs told us.

He's been warming up to being in a new country and a new pool.

"Practice has been good," said Downs. "At first the water was like an ice bath. It was super freezing, but throughout the time we've been here it's starting to warm up."

Downs said he's ready to represent his country.

"I've very honored to represent the United States," said Downs. "I've prepared my whole life for this and I'm not gonna let anything get to my head and I'm just gonna dive."

As for some advice for any kids out there looking to chase their own Olympic dreams?