St. Louis native qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with Team USA diving

17-year-old Tyler Downs of Ballwin outscored a three-time Olympian for his spot.

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen from St. Louis qualified for an Olympic diving event with Team USA.

Tyler Downs, 17, earned his ticket to Tokyo in the 3m springboard final at the diving trials in Indianapolis Sunday night.

Downs was born in St. Louis and his hometown is Ballwin.

Downs is a TikTok star with half a million followers. He dances and dives in his short-form videos.

Downs was nicknamed the "dancing diver." He was anticipated to be more of a candidate for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 but proved himself Sunday night.

In springboard, Downs beat out David Boudia, who is Downs' favorite diver.

Boudia won the gold medal in 10-meter platform diving in 2012 and bronze for that event in 2016.

Boudia enthusiastically congratulated Downs after beating him out.

True sportsmanship right here.@davidboudia hugs and congratulates @_tylerdowns on his Olympic qualification after missing out on a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.@USADiving | #DivingTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/cBNNxzOxsa — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 14, 2021

Downs was also in the finals for the platform diving event.

Downs is the youngest of seven children.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is July 23. 5 On Your Side is your home for all the Olympics action.

“I’m only 17-years-old. I still have so much to go for, but making the Olympic team at 17, it’s unreal.”



A lifetime ahead of him, but for now, @_tylerdowns is going to the #TokyoOlympics!@USADiving | #DivingTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/ifqJHBJQFy — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 14, 2021

"I had no expectations coming into this competition," Downs told NBC after the springboard final.

"I’m only 17-years-old. I still have so much to go for, but making the Olympic team at 17, it’s unreal," he said before finding his mom in the crowd.