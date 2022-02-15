St. Louis native Ian Quinn going for gold this weekend at the Olympics

When the speedskater heard he made Team USA and was going to Beijing, he said the feeling was unreal.

ST. LOUIS — Ian Quinn came through when he needed it. The speedskater qualified for Team USA and is now gearing up for competition in Beijing.

So, when did the St. Louis native know he was good enough? Quinn said he came to the realization during the last trials. He always thought if he became stronger and stronger, he would have a chance. And at the last trials, his experience solidified his belief that he could do this.

“My mindset was the results are gonna be what they’re gonna be. I wanted to control what I could control and race my race and cause a lot of chaos, which is how I race the best,” said Quinn.

The chaos he talked about is described as constant jockeying on the ice.

“Everyone is trying to win. And everyone has their own story that they’re trying to write in the event. And you’re trying to win yourself. So you’re trying to compete against all these people and figure out what they’re doing and how you can beat them,” he explained. “People get desperate when it comes down the stretch. And things sometimes happen."

Among them are mistakes. They can happen in a millisecond.

Going such a distance on skates can be grueling. Ian said it hurts a lot, adding that it’s just one of the sports where you have to find relaxation in all the pain just to be able to skate faster.

“At that point, it felt like a blur almost,“ Quinn told 5 On Your Side. “I couldn’t believe it. So much hard work through the years. And having it pay off is just priceless.”

He said all the sacrifices he made along the way were worth it. Getting to become an Olympian is a success in itself, and he intends to race his best race, adding that the results will be what they’ll be.

Quinn will race this Saturday in Beijing in the “mass start” event of speedskating.

How to watch Ian Quinn go for gold

Mass Start speed skating will be one of the final events of the Games.

The semifinals are set to take place at 1 a.m. Central Time Saturday, Feb. 19. The finals are scheduled for later that day at 2:30 a.m. Central Time on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The finals are set to be shown on NBC during the 2:30 - 6 p.m. program window on Saturday, Feb. 19.

You can follow Quinn on Instagram by clicking here.