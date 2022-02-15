8-year-old speedskater keeps 'Faith' alive in family's icy tradition

Sometimes teammates become family. Sometimes, family joins the team.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Even in a sport all about speed, some things are worth waiting for — like a love for speedskating in kids setting foot on the ice for the very first time.

“See if they like it, if they like they'll develop,” said Gateway Speedskating Club Coach Ed Jacquin. “I feel like a part of it, and you can tell by my excitement this is what I live for and what I like to do.”

If anyone on the ice at Kirkwood Recreation Center that night was born cold-blooded, it’s Jacquin.

“Our family kind of grew up with St. Louis speedskating. We started in the early '60s, 1961, and we've been at it ever since,” he said. “My dad was one of the early officers in the club and the state association.”

Jacquin and his brothers were all skaters from an early age, then their own kids gave it a go and spent some time in the rink. The family was hopeful the tradition would continue for a fourth generation — all it took was a little Faith.

“You know, she didn't take to it right away. She wasn't interested,” said Jacquin of his niece’s daughter, 8-year-old Faith Krassinger. “And she tried it out and she liked it.”

“They tell me ‘good job,’” said Faith of seeing her family watching her from the stands.

Along with the skinsuit and specialty skates, part of her gear is her great grandfather’s competition medal, "it's pretty cool and fun to have" — until she can earn one of her own. “Maybe get in the Olympics,” she mused.

“Some like this and stick with it for years and years like our family,” said Jacquin of the sport that he said is all about perseverance, hard work and exhilaration.

Whether her journey is developmental or dream-chasing, Faith is guaranteed to find herself on home ice.

“It's pretty fun,” she said with a smile.