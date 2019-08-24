ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball's Players' Weekend is one of the most fun times in the baseball season.

The players get to let loose a bit and showcase more of their personalities.

They get to rock custom bats, batting gloves, cleats, gloves and accessories.

They also get to put their nickname of choice on the back of their jerseys.

Watch: Dexter Fowler talks Players' Weekend

The Cardinals have a lot of good nickname choices... so let's rank them! Here's the Cardinals' Players' Weekend jersey nicknames ranked all the way from 25 to 1.

25: John Brebbia: "BREBBIA": Brebbia falls last on the list for obvious reasons.

24: Tommy Edman: "EDDIE": I think Edman should've just put "Bo Hart" on the back of his jersey and made us all do double takes.

23: Tyler Webb: "WEBBY": Standard adding a Y to the end of the name. Next.

22: Matt Wieters: "WIETY": Ditto.

20: Paul DeJong: "PAULY": Ditto.

20: Lane Thomas: "LANER": Alright. I would've preferred like "Lane Train" or something like that.

19: Matt Carpenter: "CARP": Standard. Classic. Although I know a lot of people prefer "Marp".

18: Giovanny Gallegos: "EL YAQUI": I don't know what this means but it sounds kind of cool.

17: Dexter Fowler: "DEX": Fowler told us he thinks his nickname is pretty boring, but I'd argue anything with an "x" is cool enough.

16: John Gant: "JOHNNY G": This sounds like the bad guy in some like 50's movie or TV show. I dig it.

15: Yario Munoz: "PALITO": I looked up this translation from Spanish and one of the results was "Popsicle". I highly doubt that's an exact translation here and it's likely a name Munoz was given growing up, but it made me laugh.

14: Dominic Leone: "DOMINATOR": Good. This was probably even cooler in high school.

13: Paul Goldschmidt: "GOLDY": Classic. The name should literally be outlined in gold piping. Gold, Jerry. Gold.

12: Carlos Martinez: "TSUNAMI": We've known this was Carlos' nickname for a long time, but it still fits. He's a tsunami of entertainment no matter what he's doing.

11: Jose Martinez: "CAFÉ": Jose has rocked this nickname for a while as well. His dad, ironically named Carlos Martinez, went by "Cafe", so Jose has gone by "Cafecito" a few times as well, I assume meaning "little Cafe". Jose has also started his own brand of coffee based on this nickname.

10: Marcell Ozuna: "THE BIG BEAR": A more appropriate nickname does not exist. The man is a bear.

9: Yadier Molina: "YADI": Classic.

8: Andrew Miller: "MILLER TIME": We'll have to see how this one is received in Budweister country.

7: Adam Wainwright: "UNCLE CHARLIE": The man with one of the best curveballs we've ever seen has a nickname to prove it.

6: Harrison Bader: "TOTS": Bader rocked this nickname last year and it was a big hit. It should be again. Because who doesn't like "Bader Tots"?

5: Ryan Helsley: "HELLZ BELLZ": If he enters to AC/DC like Trevor Hoffman with weekend it will really complete the whole thing.

4: Michael Wacha: "WACHAMOLE": I'm pretty sure this was Wacha's last year as well, and it's still fantastic. I would also have liked to see "fozzy". You know, because "wocka wocka".

3: Kolten Wong: "THEWONGONE808": Kolten will be shouting out his home state of Hawaii quite a bit this weekend. He's got custom cleats, batting gloves and an awesome bat he'll be debuting. His nickname also honors Hawaii with its 808 area code.

2: Miles Mikolas: "5280's": This is my personal favorite. There are 5,280 feet in a mile. Add an "s". You get "Miles". Fantastic.

1: Jack Flaherty: "LOVE YOU TY": The best jersey you'll see in baseball this weekend, and Flaherty won't be the only one wearing one like this. Eight other players around the game will be honoring the late Angels' pitcher Tyler Skaggs with their Players' Weekend jerseys. Flaherty also has some special cleats he will wear to honor his late friend.

