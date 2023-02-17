x
Rolen to enter Hall of Fame with Cards cap, McGriff no logo

Scott Rolen will have a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo.
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros pitcher Chad Harville in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2004. Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, the fewest of any position. Rolen, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner are the leading contenders in the Baseball Writers' Association of America vote announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Scott Rolen will have a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo.

Rolen, a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, played for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).

“I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis," Rolen said in a statement issued by the Hall of Friday. "I am grateful to Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati for the opportunities given to me as a player, but more importantly, for how they embraced me and my family."

McGriff, a five-time All-Star first baseman elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee in December, played for Toronto (1986-90), San Diego (1991-93), Atlanta (1993-97), Tampa Bay (1998-2001 and 2004), the Chicago Cubs (2001-02) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2003).

