COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Smith scored a season-high 23 points to lead Missouri to a 64-48 victory over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Javon Pickett came off the bench to score 13 for Missouri in his second straight double-figure scoring game.

Eric McGill led Southern Illinois with 11 points.

The Tigers held the Salukis to 29.4% shooting and out-rebounded them 37-21.

Missouri returns to action Saturday against Illinois in St. Louis. Southern Illinois hosts Hampton on Wednesday.

