COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s official. The University of Missouri has a new football coach.
Eliah Drinkwitz, 36, takes over as head football coach for Mizzou following his 2019 season at Appalachian State where he led the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Prior to Appalachian State, Drinkwitz spent three years as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach for North Carolina State teams after a similar role at Boise State for two years.
"This is a coach that brings a good combination of creativity and excitement to our football program. I'm excited about the future for our student-athletes in the football program. Jim and his staff made a great choice,” said UM Board of Curators (Chair) Jon Sundvold.
Mizzou will hold a press conference at 10:45 a.m.
