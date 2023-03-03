'It's all hands on deck': Businesses prepare for St. Louis CITY SC's first match at home

Restaurants and bars prepared for the big crowds and apparel companies pushed out their gear.

ST. LOUIS — The energy was building as St. Louis CITY SC prepared for its inaugural home game at CITYPARK downtown Saturday night.

Many retailers and restaurants prepared Friday to welcome in the crowds that will support the team.

"Everybody's excited about the team and everything that's happening not just what the team but in downtown St. Louis overall," said AJ Gajdosik, a fan grabbing dinner at The Pitch by Union Station.

St. Louis sister duo Melissa Nieberle and Drea Ranek with Lusso Boutique have a unique partnership with the team.

"It's always super special when you can work with your hometown team. I think working with CITY has been an amazing collaboration. I think they are so supportive," Nieberle said.

The St. Louis natives crank out custom apparel in the design lab at City Pavilion on Market making sure fans look the part.

"You can wear your cool fan gear all the time. It's not just for game day. It's cool fashion gear for any day," Ranek said.

The shirts, hats, and scarves at Arch Apparel in Ballpark Village are also stocked up.

"A year or two ago, it really kind of started coming to the forefront really excited to just show some city pride and be able to be out their on the pitch and support the whole team, the whole city,” said Ellis Brodsky, manager.

We all know fans love food which means lots of foot traffic for the team's neighbors, Maggie O'Brien's.

"We're literally just going to be as ready as we can. Just go with it make our adjustments on the fly and then each game hopefully get a little bit better and better,” said Eddie McVey, owner of Maggie O'Brien's.

They'll be pulling bar stools and tables out to help the flow and condense their food menu.

The same holds true for The Pitch across the street from the stadium.

“We literally have a truck load of beer cold beer ready for what's about to come. The staff is pumped. All hands in,” said Jenny Martin, general manager.

“Everything the way they are doing it is just so first class, it's just really great. Just super excited about it,” said AJ Gajdosik, a fan.

The club will kick off its inaugural home game with the "CITY Block Party" at CITYPARK stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Crews have been working to set up the stage for a number of performers, including St. Louis native Metro Boomin.