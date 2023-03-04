Here's where you can celebrate St. Louis CITY SC's first home match

Many St. Louis area bars, restaurants and businesses will host their own celebrations in honor of CITY SC's first home match at CityPark.

ST. LOUIS — Watch parties, block parties and more!

Many St. Louis area bars, restaurants and businesses will host their own celebrations in honor of St. Louis CITY SC's first home match at CityPark.

If you don't have tickets to the match, here is where you can watch and celebrate:

Ballpark Village

Fans can watch St. Louis CITY SC's home opener at Sports & Social at Ballpark Village. The bar will have specials, giveaways and a pop-up shop for everyone to enjoy!

Ballpark Village will also offer a free shuttle to CityPark for fans heading to the game Saturday night.

Information and specials can be found here.

CITY On Tap

Watch every CITY SC match with fellow fans at CITY On Tap locations presented by Michelob ULTRA. Bars and restaurants across the area will broadcast every match for fans to enjoy.

Many locations on the list are offering special drink and food deals on match days!

Locations include bars and restaurants in St. Louis, Webster Groves, Florissant, Edwardsville, Highland and more.

View the full list of CITY On Tap locations here.

Schlafly Tap Room

Join Schlafly and the St. Louligans for the CITY SC Home Opener Street Party on Saturday.

The event will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis. No tickets are required.

The St. Louligans is the largest club of soccer supporters in the St. Louis area. They will head up to CityPark in support of CITY SC at 6 p.m. from the Tap Room.

Drinks and food will be available to purchase.

Find more information about the street party on Schlafly's website.

St. Louis CITY SC

The team will host their inaugural CITY Block Party on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. While tickets for Friday's event are sold out, Saturday's event does not require a ticket and is open to the public.

The event will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lou Fusz Plaza. Saturday's event will have a performance by DJ Mahf and the CityPark doors will open at 6 p.m. for fans with tickets to the game.

More information about the CITY Block Party is available here.

Syberg's Market

The St. Louis location will host a parking lot game day party ahead of the home opener on Saturday.

The party will have games, live entertainment and a family zone for fans and guests to enjoy.

The event starts at noon on Saturday ahead of the 7:30 p.m. home opener.

Find more information on their website and Facebook page.

Union Station + The Pitch

A pre-game pep rally will take place on the Purina Performance Plaza at St. Louis Union Station.

The rally will include live entertainment, soccer-themed games, giveaways and more!

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Union Station.

Information about the pep rally is available on their website here.

The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern, located on the northwest corner of Union Station, opened its doors on Monday.

The new sports bar will also show CITY SC games throughout the season, including Saturday's home opener.