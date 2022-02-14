Centene to be stadium naming rights partner for St. Louis City SC

St. Louis City SC named another St. Louis-based company, Purina, as its founding sponsor and kit sponsor in March of 2021.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano confirmed on Monday that St. Louis-based Centene Corporation will be named the stadium naming-rights sponsor for St. Louis City SC.

St. Louis City SC is set to formally announce the news during a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday.

Centene is a St. Louis-based health insurance company that also has partnerships with the Blues and Cardinals, including the naming rights to the Blues' practice facility in Maryland Heights.

Centene also has a sponsorship deal in the MLS with Charlotte FC, where it houses another base of operations.

St. Louis City SC named another St. Louis-based company, Purina, as its founding sponsor and kit sponsor in March of 2021.

Construction on St. Louis City SC's stadium continues to progress, with the final steel beam of the facility placed back in August of 2021.

St. Louis City SC is set to begin play in the MLS in 2023 and recently named the team's first head coach in Bradley Carnell, and first player in Selmir Pidro.