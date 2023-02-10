CITY SC playoff tickets go on sale Oct. 13, but you can get them early

The team said tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13, but there are some ways to get your hands on tickets early.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC is going to the playoffs, and you can, too.

CITY locked up the top spot in the Western Conference this weekend, giving them home-field advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. If you want to be part of that home-field advantage, tickets go on sale next week.

All sales will be through the official MLS ticket partner, SeatGeek.com.

In a statement, the team said tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13, but there are some ways to get your hands on tickets early.

The first tickets were offered to season ticket holders. The announcement from the team said 94% of season ticket holders opted to buy a "playoff strip" of tickets, meaning they bought tickets to every possible playoff game in their seat. The strips do not include the MLS Cup Final.

The next group of people with a chance to pick up playoff strips will be members of the myCITY+ program. The $50 subscription service gives fans access to presales like the one for playoff tickets and while also providing fans with discounts on purchases made at CityPark, including merchandise food and beverages.

myCITY+ members will get access to a playoff strip presale starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, meaning fans will have to commit to buying tickets to all potential playoff games.

If you want access to the myCITY+ presale, you need to sign up for the service by Sunday, Oct. 8. Click here for more information.

Finally, on Oct. 13, single-game tickets will go on sale for CITY's postseason debut. The match date has not been set but will be sometime between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. The team will not know who they are playing until after the Wild Card round.

Season ticket holders and myCITY+ members will have access to the single-game tickets starting at 10 a.m., and general public tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m.

The first round is a best-of-three series, so CITY could host a winner-take-all match at CityPark if the series is tied after two games. Single-game tickets for matches deeper into the playoffs will go on sale closer to matchday.