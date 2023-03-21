St. Louis CITY SC announces partnership to offer youth soccer programs at reduced cost

The program is available to players in pre-K through sixth grade at eight Gateway Region YMCA branches.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC, Gateway Region YMCA and Together Credit Union are partnering to introduce a program to provide youth with an opportunity to play soccer.

"Soccer for Our CITY," part of CITY SC's CITY Futures platform, will provide eligible youth the opportunity to participate in the YMCA's soccer program at a reduced cost, according to a press release.

It is $5 for YMCA members or $10 for non-members per season to participate in Soccer for Our CITY. CITY SC will provide equipment for the program including soccer balls and T-shirts.

The club will also work with the Y to implement a training curriculum. The training will focus on technical, emotional, social, tactical and physical skillsets, according to the press release.

“Our club looks to unite our community through soccer and inspire our next generation of players, and this is being brought to life with Soccer for Our CITY,” said Barbra Silva, St. Louis CITY SC’s Director of Community Relations. “As we work with Gateway Region YMCA and Together Credit Union to reach and engage with our area’s youngest players, we look forward to continuing to work with the communities this program will serve.”

The program is available to players in pre-K through sixth grade at eight Gateway Region YMCA branches. The locations are Bayer, Carondelet Park, Emerson and South City in Missouri, and O'Fallon, East Belleville, Downtown and CMT (Collinsville, Maryville, Troy) in Illinois.

“Our partnership with St. Louis CITY SC and Together Credit Union will allow us to continue to improve access to our soccer programming and impact over 2,000 youth this year alone,“ said Matt Thompson, Gateway Region YMCA’s District Vice President.

Find more information about Soccer for Our CITY, eligibility details and more about the program here.