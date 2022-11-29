St. Louis soccer fans rejoice after USMNT win over Iran

The World Cup has helped increase the sports' popularity in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — The United States men's national soccer team's success in the World Cup has soccer fans in a frenzy after their 1-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon.

The tournament has also shined a light on the sport's popularity domestically.

"It's a great feeling," Coach Paul Zarky with the United Soccer Club said. "I'm obviously biased but I love the game. It's brought many great things, in particular many wonderful people."

He said more kids are coming out every year to play the game. The St. Louis Youth Soccer Association (SLYSA) oversees 5,000 games a season. There are more than 1,000 teams signed up for next spring. Zarky said the sports gradually increasing especially here locally, and the talent pool is getting deeper.

"The Catholic schools have maintained a good level of play, technique and abilities," Zarky said. "But public schools have really come along in a short period of time."

Tuesday afternoons aren't normally a busy time for Amsterdam Tavern in South St. Louis. Unless there's a World Cup game on.

Matthew Dunbar is one of the many people who could catch the game amongst some of the best fans around.

"I'm normally at work at this time but I was able to get off, it's an exciting time," Dunbar said.

He's excited that St. Louis natives Josh Sargent and Tim Ream represent our country on the highest level.

Coach Zarky said the U.S. still has a long way to go before reaching the upper echelon of world talent.

"(We need to produce) a consistent finisher up top," Zarky said. "I hope sooner or later we progress to building that type of player."