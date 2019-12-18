ST. LOUIS — On Your Side's Sports Plus Podcast leans on decades of St. Louis sports knowledge to dissect, analyze, debate, storytell and add historical context to the sports topics captivating the fans of the St. Louis metro area.

In the last episode of the Sports Plus Podcast in 2019, Corey Miller and Frank Cusumano take a look at the Cardinals' newest addition to the pitching staff with Kwang-hyun Kim, David Perron's career year so far and how Eliah Drinkwitz is doing since being named head coach at Mizzou. We'll be back in early January 2020 with new episodes. Be sure to download, subscribe, rate and review us as well!

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

It’s hosted and produced by sports producer and reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates and others.

