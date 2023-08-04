BattleHawks complete another comeback to beat Vipers 21-17 in first overtime game in XFL history

A backup quarterback, a fake punt, a stout defense and a hometown hero helped the BattleHawks pull off another comeback win on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Every emotion was brought out inside the Dome at America’s Center on Saturday as the Battlehawks took down the Las Vegas Vipers thanks to another classic comeback.

The Battlehawks were without starting quarterback A.J. McCarron due to a shoulder injury, but that meant it was backup Nick Tiano’s time to shine. Tiano's biggest play of the day came on a pretty pass to Hakeem Butler for a touchdown, making Butler the TD leader among XFL receivers.

The Vipers took an early lead, edging a 17-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

But then the BattleHawks turned to some trickery. Punter Sterling Hofrichter a faked a punt, and found Gary Jennings for a 64-yard score that nearly tore the roof off the Dome.

The BattleHawks needed a last second field goal from Donny Hageman III to tie things at 17 heading into overtime. It was the first overtime game in this new iteration of the XFL's history.

St. Louis scored on their first attempt at a two-point conversion, and stopped the first two tries from Vegas.

The hometown kid from Belleville West High School, Brian Hill, scored on the BattleHawks' second 2-point attempt to end the game and give the team a 21-17 win.

The win greatly improves the playoff chances to make the XFL playoffs, as they could be tied at the top of the XFL North at the end of the weekend. They need to finish in one of the top two spots to qualify for the playoffs.

On April 16, the Battlehawks will face off against the Seattle Sea Dragons in their next game at the Dome.