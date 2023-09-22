Cardinals star added a plant-based energy drink investment to his roster

“I tasted. I believed. I invested."

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado has added to his roster of startup investments with his backing of a beverage brand.

The Cardinals' third baseman has invested in Scottsdale, Arizona-based Yerbae Brands Corp., the company said Thursday in a news release. Arenado is among other sports figures to invest in the brand, a maker of plant-based energy drinks.

“I tasted. I believed. I invested. And I’m excited to help Yerbae win,” Arenado said in a statement.

Financial terms of Arenado’s investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, Yerbae makes energy beverages that include the ingredient Yerbae mate, a South American herb the firm describes as “one of nature’s cleanest caffeine sources.” It says its energy drinks have zero calories and zero sugar and are vegan and gluten-free.

Yerbae trades on the U.S. over-the-counter market on the OTCQX. It reported sales of $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, saying its revenue was up 122% year over year.