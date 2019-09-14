ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues reveal their 90's vintage jersey that they will be wearing for three home games during the 2019-20 season.

This jersey was worn by some of the biggest legends in Blues history.

From 1995 until 1998, Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky, Curtis Joseph, Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger and Brendan Shanahan all wore a sweater similiar to this vintage jersey.

The jersey, created by Adidas, will be worn Nov. 21 vs. Calgary, Feb. 27 vs. New York Islanders and March 31 vs. Detroit.

Twitter: @STL_Authentics

For more information on the jersey or for ordering details, visit their website.

RELATED: For the Blues, it's time to park history, get re-motivated for Cup defense

RELATED: Friday Night Prep Rally: Week 3 highlights

RELATED: Paul Goldschmidt had one of the best games of his career

RELATED: 'He’s always been the man' | Loren Fortune Jr. making a name for himself