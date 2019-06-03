Tyler O'Neill is quite the specimen.

His workout videos and prodigious home runs so far in spring training have taken Cardinals nation by storm.

But just how many homers does the Canadian juggernaut think he'd hit in a full season in the majors?

We sat down with O'Neill at spring training in Jupiter to get to that answer and much more ahead of the 2019 season.

The 2019 outlook for O'Neill isn't exactly the clearest picture right now.

The Cardinals have three guaranteed starters in the outfield with Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler. That's just the way it is.

If someone should stumble out of the gate though, especially if it's Fowler, the club would be crazy not to give O'Neill an extended run as a starter.

In Jupiter, our Frank Cusumano could barely get the question, "If you got 500 at-bats a year would you be able to hit 30 bombs in the majors," out of his mouth before O'Neill chimed in with a confident, "Yes".

O'Neill totaled 35 home runs between Memphis and St. Louis last season and has 142 bombs in his six years of professional baseball.

If he continues to mash like he has in this spring training, (he has four home runs at the time of this posting), there is no way the team can keep him out of the regular season lineup, much less the roster altogether.

O'Neill isn't just power, though.

He's quite possibly the fastest player on the team, and plays an above-average outfield.

This past season he's introduced yoga to his work out routine as well, to help stay flexible.

At the very least, O'Neill will be a feared option off the bench for the Cardinals and give them a pinch hitter that can disrupt the game plan for opposing managers with one swing of the bat.

Now all he needs is an official nickname.

I'm partial to "Mountie Masher" or "Canadian Crusher" myself.