Sports Plus Podcast: Cardinals worries, Olympics trials preview and in-depth with Taylor Twellman

The Cardinals are in a nose dive and the Olympic trials are in town. Lots to talk about on this week's Sports Plus Podcast

We're back with another episode of the Sports Plus Podcast.

Frank Cusumano and Andy Mohler join Corey Miller to talk about Cardinals struggles in June, if there's any reason for optimism and what the team can do to get back on the right track.

Also, we highlight the Olympic Gymnastics trials in St. Louis and focus the spotlight on Simone Biles and her historic dominance.

For our spotlight interview, we go in-depth with ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman about the U.S. team and just how popular St. Louis City SC is going to be.

Be sure to download and subscribe as well as rate and review wherever you get your podcasts.