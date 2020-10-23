Sports Plus Podcast | The Yadi question for Cardinals, an NHL season outlook and the latest on a possible XFL return

Lots of Yadi talk on this week's podcast. We have an idea of a situation he'd consider leaving the Cardinals for...

ST. LOUIS — Sports are back, and there's a lot to talk about. 5 On Your Side Sports is going live on social media every week to take questions, have some fun and just talk sports. We're then turning that live broadcast into an episode of our Sports Plus Podcast.

In the latest episode, Corey Miller and Frank Cusumano talk about the Cardinals' Gold Glove finalists and Yadi's angry response, what a 2021 NHL season could look like, why the Blues' captainship should be O'Reilly's to lose, a local college football update and the latest on a possible XFL return to St. Louis.

Be sure to download and subscribe, as well as rate and review wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch this week's episode in full on Youtube in the player below.