ST. LOUIS — We all have our ways of getting through this global coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual dates with friends? Check.

Quiet walks in the neighborhood? Check.

Binging Netflix? Check and check.

But one of the other ways Americans are trying to get by… is with booze. A lot of it.

Nielsen, a company that tracks consumer habits, found alcohol sales were up 55% the week ending March 21 across the U.S. It was around that time people realized it could be awhile before grabbing a pint at their favorite brewery or toasting a drink at their favorite moody cocktail joint.

Not long after, dining rooms were forced to close throughout Missouri and Illinois.

So, it’s no surprise bartenders in the St. Louis area are still finding ways to sling drinks for the thirsty among us. And, they’re getting really creative.

The Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team rounded up few local restaurants that are pouring and shaking cocktails live they’ve never done before.

Mission Taco Joint

This go-to taco spot is offering margarita kits for curbside pick-up. Customers can get the fresh margarita juice mix for $30. For $80, you can get the mix and a bottle of Mission Taco’ private label Una Vida blanco tequila. Guests can order online or over the phone.

Yellowbelly

Yellowbelly’s new concoction will have you feeling like a kid again. The creative mind behind the Central West End joint’s cocktail menu has created “Take and Shake” mixes for at-home cocktails.

They’re like the adult version of a Capri Sun.

The 12-ounce pouch contains a cocktail mix featuring one of two of the restaurant’s best-selling drinks. All you have to do is add your favorite liquor at home, shake with ice and enjoy.

The flavors are: Passionfruit, miso and almond (add bourbon for a take on Yellowbelly’s Lion’s Share), and coconut, ginger, turmeric and pineapple (add rum for a take on the Yellowbelly).

The $25 pouch makes between six and eight cocktails at home. You can order them online on for curbside pick-up on Retreat Gastropub's website, which is a sister restaurant to Yellowbelly.

Narwhal’s Crafted

Famous for frozen version of your favorite shaken or stirred beverage, Narwhal’s is taking its quirky concept to another level by offering Quarantine Care Packages.

The items in the packages have been varying, depending on the week and available, but there have been two mainstays since launching several weeks ago: Narwhal’s frozen drinks and toilet paper.

Other items packed into the box frequently include Pretzel Boys frozen pretzels, gift cards, water and a couple local craft beers.

Besides the care packages, Narwhal’s continues to fill up cups and fishbowls to curbside pickup. You can order online on Narwhal’s Crafted’s website.

