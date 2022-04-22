You have a 90-minute chance to get free gas in St. Louis Friday

From 1:30 to 3 p.m., gas will be given away at the Crown BP at 300 S. Jefferson Avenue until the allotment is reached.

ST. LOUIS — Friday brings another chance for free gas in St. Louis and comes with a chance to meet Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Coach Drinkwitz will be in St. Louis giving away free gas Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., or until a limit is reached, at the Crown Mart BP at 300 S. Jefferson Avenue, which right near the Interstate 64 exit

The gas station will not allow people at the location for the giveaway until 12:30 p.m.

The gas giveaway is sponsored by Drinkwitz, along with the Demetrious Johnson Foundation and Cofman Townsley Attorneys at Law.

A similar giveaway was held last month at two gas stations. It was put on by My Mother’s Roots daycare in the height of gas prices surging. The daycare owners said they just wanted to bless the community – and did so to the tune of $10,000.