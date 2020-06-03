ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It'll be here before you know it. A major overhaul of Interstate 270 will begin in a few weeks.

I-270 is one of the most traveled interstates in Missouri, but it's not the easiest to drive on.

"What we've seen is we have congestion issues because this interstate was constructed in the 1960s. It really wasn't designed for the volume of vehicles that currently drive on it," said Justin Wolf, an engineer with MoDOT.

READ MORE: 20 and over get pulled over: Police cracking down on I-270 speeders

Starting mid- to late-April, MoDOT will begin changing I-270 as you know it.

"This is the biggest project MoDOT has done in the last 10 years," said Wolf.

The $270 million project will stretch nearly 8.6 miles through north St. Louis County, from Interstate 70 all the way to Bellefontaine Road. Crews will add lanes in both directions, reconstructing interchanges and building and replacing a total of 19 bridges.

"We're designing this so that it can handle the future volumes and also have a safer corridor than what is out there now," explained Wolf.

Drivers said the project, which will take about three years to finish, is long overdue.

"Getting on 70 right there, it all stops right there as soon as people are trying to get over to 70 and stay on 270. So, I'm glad they're doing something," said one driver.

RELATED: Blanchette Bridge construction starts Monday, will last until November

The transition won't be without its bumps. The project will reduce I-270 in north county to three lanes in both directions and occasionally shut it down completely as they tear down bridges.

MODOT is encouraging the public to come out to a public hearing next Thursday, March 12. There, they'll answer questions and show you the different phases of how this will effect your commute. The hearing is scheduled for 4 - 8 p.m. at St. Louis Community College in Florissant.

RELATED: 'How many people does it take?!' | Potholes damage more than a dozen cars in MoDOT construction area