When will construction on Dunn Road be done?

The $278 million I-270 North Project is nearing completion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Great news for your morning commute, there should be fewer delays in north St. Louis County.

Roadwork is completed Just north of Interstate 270 at Dunn Road and to the south at Pershall Road. I-270 is almost completely redone as well. It's all part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's $278 million I-270 North Project.

The mission of this enormous project was to make the whole area safer for both motorists and pedestrians. Pedestrian incidents have been a problem in the area with poorly placed crosswalks. The new structure is much better. Another goal: Durability, with fewer loop ramps and more roundabouts. Roundabouts traditionally have shown to be less confusing than loops. Finally, it’s all about motion and better movement, with more lanes before the end of this project in late December.

They appear to have accomplished all of those goals.

Though the I-270 North Project is nearing its end, there are closures to be aware of in the meantime.

The ramp from I-270 westbound to Missouri Route 367 northbound will sometimes be closed or have lane blockage through October, and I-270 at Riverview Drive will continue to have lane closings due to new concrete overlaying. Leave early if you’re going in that direction, and check our 5 On Your Side app before you leave.