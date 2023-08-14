I-70 set to expand; impacted businesses speak out

Missouri Governor Mike Parson calls it the "largest project in the state's history."

FORISTELL, Mo. — Business owners in Foristell, Missouri aren't shy when it comes to talking about Interstate 70.

Dan Feltrop, co-owner at All About Cabinetry, says "Bring it on! Hurry up!" in response to the expansion.

Just a few minutes down the road Jon Wegener, territory manager of McCoy Construction & Forestry, is echoing Feltrop when it comes to safety and congestion concerns.

"It's nonstop everyday, and there's accidents all the time," said Wegener.

I-70 dates back to August 13, 1956, and for 67 years Missouri drivers have driven on an interstate that connects the state's largest cities with two lanes on both sides. Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Monday during a ceremonial bill signing that the expansion marked a "new stage."

"I don't know how many of us have talked about I-70 for years and years. Me especially in the legislative branch before … we gotta do something. We gotta do something. I'm telling you today we've done something," Parson said.

Parson signed a bill Monday that expands the interstate to three lanes on both sides across much of the state, costing $2.8 billion.

"Probably twice a week there's an accident. Sometimes involving semi [trucks]," Feltrop said.

Wegener says the way the interstate is now is greatly impacting his business and causing delays for parts.

"You know people moving out to this area want to get away from the city and come out here where they think it's laid back. But it's tough with the traffic, the infrastructure just isn't here yet," Wegener said.

Construction on the interstate is expected to take four to five years. It's expected to be one of the largest projects in the state's history.