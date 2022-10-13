Route 364 ramp in St. Charles County reopening Friday

Crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14 after the morning rush.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14.

The ramp, located in St. Charles County, is set to reopen after the morning rush on Friday, weather permitting.

The ramp has been closed since Dec. 20, 2021. Construction began in November 2021.

This is part of the interchange improvements for Route 94, Route 364 and Muegge Road.

The purpose of the project is to improve capacity, safety and mobility at the interchange in St. Charles County. The project will create a free flow of traffic movement along Route 94 and 364, according to the MoDOT website.

The project is estimated to cost $22 million. MoDOT's Cost Share Program, the City of Saint Charles and St. Charles County contributed to the project.

Other lane closures on eastbound Route 94 between Route 364, Route 94 and the Muegge interchange and Portwest Drive will remain in place. The reconstruction project included adding a third eastbound lane.

Construction is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Find more information about the project and updates on lane closures and openings on MoDOT's website.

For more information about all MoDOT's projects and current road closures, visit their website here.