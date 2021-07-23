Drivers beware: Sections of 2 St. Louis area highways to close this weekend

The projects will shut down sections of I-44 and I-64 all weekend long

ST. LOUIS — Construction closures on two major interstates will impact thousands of St. Louis drivers this weekend.

In west St. Louis County, all westbound lanes on I-44 at I-270 will shut down by 8 p.m. Friday, as crews replace a girder hit by a truck last year.

The detour will have drivers exit onto I-270 northbound and turn around to I-270 southbound at Dougherty Ferry to get back onto the interstate. Northbound lanes of I-270 will also be closed at I-44.

This is the second consecutive weekend this section of the interstate will be closed for girder work.

Another project in the City of St. Louis will close both directions of I-64 between Grand Boulevard and I-44 starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Closures include ramps at Broadway, 10th and 14th streets.

Crews will put in new support beams for the Ewing Avenue Bridge and new 22nd Street Bridge. The downtown project was initially set for early July but was postponed due to stormy weather.

Detours will be clearly marked and take drivers through downtown streets including Market, Jefferson, Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Tucker and I-70.

Drivers heading into Illinois should consider using I-44, I-70, I-270 or I-255.