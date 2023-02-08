2 tractor-trailer crashes causing traffic issues in south St. Louis County, Jefferson County

​Officials have not said if anyone was injured in either crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Two rollover crashes that involved tractor-trailers caused traffic issues in the St. Louis area Wednesday morning.

The first crash happened on Interstate 55 at Highway Z in Pevely, Missouri, at around 5:30 a.m. A tractor-trailer drove off the road on I-55 and ended up crashing onto Highway Z. The tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side and came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

As of 7:05 a.m., the tractor-trailer was still on Highway Z. Eastbound traffic on the highway was closed as first responders worked the crash.

At around 6:45, another rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred on eastbound Interstate 255 near Lindbergh. The tractor-trailer rolled over and landed on its side.

Eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane while first responders worked to clear the crash. As of 7:15, only one lane was closed due to the crash.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in either crash.