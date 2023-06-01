Amtrak's Summer Travel Flash Sale lets kids ride free

Heading to a concert, baseball game or beach trip? Amtrak is offering free rides for children during their summer travel flash sale.

ST. LOUIS — Heading to a concert? Baseball game? Museum? Take your whole family on a trip with Amtrak's Summer Travel Flash Sale.

Amtrak is offering free companion fares for all children ages two to 12 when traveling with at least one adult, a press release said.

Tickets are valid for travel dates between June 30 and Sept. 30 with Monday through Thursday departures. The offer is available for coach-class travel and Acela Business Class.

"Not only is riding the train more convenient and comfortable but you can feel good about your journey knowing that Amtrak is 46% more energy efficient than traveling by car and 34% more energy efficient than domestic air travel," Amtrak said.

The limited-time offer is available to purchase until Tuesday, June 20.

Find more information about the summer flash sale and how to purchase on Amtrak's website here.