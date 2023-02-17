Police investigating mysterious rocks coming down from I-64 bridges, damaging cars

The Missouri Department of Transportation inspected the bridge but reported no issues.

ST. LOUIS — Police are keeping a close eye on the overpasses along Interstate 64 in St. Louis after a number of people reported items falling from the bridges and hitting their vehicles in St. Louis.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metro Police Department said three people reported that something hit their car or windshield within a span of four days between the Kingshighway and Hampton bridges.

Liliane Courtois was driving when a piece of concrete came tumbling onto her brand-new car. She and a friend were cruising under the overpass at Hampton Avenue around 9:30 that night.



"I reacted pretty well. I could have definitely swerved but I was just like ok I'm just going to pull over ... calm down," Courtois said.



About eight hours later, 5 On Your Side talked to another man with the same story in the same spot.



When asked about the incidents on Friday, St. Louis police said it had not been determined how the rocks have been getting down there.



“It's definitely believable that somebody could have definitely thrown something over the bridge,” Courtois said.



MoDOT inspected the bridge but reported no issues.



Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Dallas Thompson with Troop C weighed in on the danger.

"A lot of times whenever we do get these calls. It's juveniles. Teenagers. just up to a little mischief. It's very dangerous though,” he said.



Thompson also laid out what happens during an investigation following one of the incidents.

"Sometimes there might be some camera footage on some of these overpasses. More than likely not ... so it's just getting information from witnesses ... people that might have been driving by and seeing it occur,” he said.



He reminded drivers to stay alert and pay attention to their surroundings in case they have to report someone.

Anyone who sees something happening on the overpasses that might be causing danger should call the police.

Problems on the road can be reported to MoDOT by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT.

