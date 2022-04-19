Travelers split on mask requirement ending at Lambert International Airport

Many were happy about not having to wear masks as they waited in line to get checked in or to say their goodbyes to families. Others are waiting to unmask.

ST. LOUIS — Travelers flying in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport are no longer required to wear a mask.

The decision comes after a federal judge ruled against the Center for Disease Control's mask mandate on planes, trains, and buses.

It also follows the country's largest airlines — including American, United, Southwest, and Delta — all making it optional for passengers, crew, and staff to wear masks.

Robert Brown, headed to San Diego with his family, was feeling good about the change.

"We shouldn't have to wear the mask no more. If you get COVID, then you're not going to get sick and die from it. That's what I believe the vaccines done for it,” Brown said.

Katie Etter, who travels back and forth from Denver to visit her parents, said her decision was also based on success from precautions.

"People are getting their vaccines. I think everyone's learned how to wash their hands. Yeah. I think it's good. I think the variants are good now." Etter said.

Irene Billingslea, who will be in town for a few days made the choice to keep her mask on.

“My own personal preference. We did the booster shot. We did all this. I just don't feel comfortable enough to take off the mask. I feel like we still need more time for this,” Billingslea said.

The flight attendant herself was optimistic but skeptical of the days ahead.

"Now we're going into summer travel season. We'll have more people on the flights. We've never witnessed the numbers through summer travel. But we're about to see it now," she added.

MetroLink and Metrobus also said passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks on trains or in stations but are welcome to do so if they choose.