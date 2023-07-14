Flood advisory for parts of St. Louis region Friday evening

According to Ameren, there are currently 20,073 (4.26%) people without power in St. Louis County 1,149 people without in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A flood advisory is in effect for parts of St. Louis County and St. Charles County until 10:15 p.m. Friday. A flood advisory is also in effect for Madison County, Illinois, until 11:30 p.m.

As of Friday night, St. Louis City and most of St. Louis County are largely dry following spotty, scattered showers throughout the day. Other surrounding areas such as Kirkwood remained clear.

However, high wind gusts have impacted north St. Louis County as reports of power outages and downed power lines persist, especially in the Spanish Lake area. Winds could reach 50-60 mph which could cause tree branches to break off and fall.

According to Ameren, as of 8:30 p.m. there were 20,073 (4.26%) customers without power in St. Louis County and 1,149 without power in St. Louis.

If you're east or south of St. Louis, then heavy rain is ongoing with reports of large hail.

JUST IN: A Flood Advisory is now in effect for part of our area

DO NOT DRIVE INTO FLOODED ROADS!

6:00 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of the St. Louis area until 7:15 p.m.

7:00 p.m. - A Flood Advisory was issued effect parts of St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

7:59 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued Friday for parts of the St. Louis region until 8 p.m. The affected areas are Madison, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties as well as St. Louis City.

8:00 p.m. - A storm delay went into effect at Busch Stadium in St. Louis City as the tarp has come down to protect the field, according to Bally Sports Midwest.

8:30 p.m. - A Flood Advisory was issued was issued for Madison County, Illinois, until 11:30 p.m.

8:40 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Belleville IL, O'Fallon IL and East Saint Louis IL until 9:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis National Weather Service.

