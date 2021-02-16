It's so cold parts of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers are freezing

Chunks of ice are floating down the rivers. In some spots, the rivers look like a solid sheet of ice in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Before the latest round of snow arrived in the St. Louis area, the rivers already were showing just how frigid the temperatures were.

Several 5 On Your Side viewers shared photos of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers nearly frozen over, with large chucks of ice wading in the cold waters.

A viewer named ML shared his point of view from Golden Eagle, Illinois looking across the Mississippi River at St. Charles County. The river looks like a field of white snow; no water noticeably visible. Another photo with a bell in it, shows where the ferry landing normally is. The river is a sheet of ice, and the ferry landing is currently closed.

Another viewer named Marc P. sent us striking photos of the Mississippi River near Kimmswick, where the slushy river isn’t quite as frozen along as it is further upstream near St. Charles and Calhoun counties.

The Missouri River is looking a little more solid these days as well. Another viewer shared a photo of the river at Spirit Hill in Hermann. More of the water is visible, but there’s a considerable amount of ice floating down the river.

See the photos from viewers in the gallery below:

Temperatures in the St. Louis area have struggled to get out of the single digits for several days, with wind chills dipping below zero. The dangerous temperatures will continue the next several days. In addition to the freezing cold, most of the metro St. Louis area will see about 6-8 inches of snow by the time the latest system leaves the area Monday night.

