Tornado warning canceled for Madison County, Illinois

Rotation spotted with storms in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado warning that was issued Saturday afternoon for Madison County, Illinois.

Around 4 p.m. a trained National Weather Service storm spotter observed a rope tornado North of Worden, Illinois. Additionally, radar indicated rotation in the storm tracking southeast.

The storm is moving slowly, southeast at 15 mph.

Around 4:30 p.m, storms in the Alhambra area weakened and the National Weather Service canceled the tornado warning.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by the radar. Stay in your safe place until the threat of a tornado has passed. Have a pre-determined place to meet after a disaster. Using text messaging instead of calling on cell phones is often more successful during times of destructive weather.

5 On Your Side's Garry Frank is following the storms live Saturday afternoon:

