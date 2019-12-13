ST. LOUIS — Snow is coming, and we expect that it will arrive Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening along with some freezing rain and sleet.

This weather will continue overnight as mostly snow for St. Louis, but by late Monday morning, we can expect more freezing rain and snow that will mix with rain. This will transition back to sleet, freezing rain and eventually to snow by the afternoon & evening.

Bottom line: It will be a messy Monday morning commute. Please bookmark this link to our school closings, so you have instant access to that information if you need it.

Late Monday

By the late Monday evening hours, all of the wintry mix should transition to all snow before coming to an end.

Here's a rough estimate of how this system will pan out.

Snowfall Estimates

Snowfall will range from 1 to 3 inches for the St. Louis metro area. Lesser amounts to our south and higher amounts to the north of St. Louis.



Following the system, bitter cold temperatures will arrive with near 20 degrees overnight, Monday into Tuesday. There is a chance for icy roads on Tuesday morning due to re-freeze.

