Storm Alert: Severe weather possible as dangerous heat arrives in St. Louis

The main threats associated with possible severe weather on Thursday are large hail and gusty winds.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Severe weather is possible in parts of the St. Louis area Thursday.

While the storms are expected to be isolated and brief, heavy downpours are possible along with some severe weather. Our Illinois counties have the best chance of stormy weather Thursday and Friday.

Severe risk increased and has been brought further southwestward, even St. Louis is now in the enhanced area or orange, this means the potential of numerous severe storms is more likely instead of isolated.

Currently, a line of storms is pushing east-southeast through mainly Illinois, potentially skirting portions of eastern Missouri, possibly the St. Louis metro area, through early this afternoon around 3 p.m.

The severe thunderstorms will be capable of 70 mph and golf ball sized hail.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches for the northern portions of the St. Louis area, with most of the watches on the Illinois side of the river.

Click here to see all the active weather threats in the St. Louis area.

The main threats associated with possible severe weather on Thursday are large hail and gusty winds.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

JUST ISSUED: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for part of our area until Jun 29 11:45AM If this storm threatens you, get inside away from windows and doors. For more information, https://t.co/TDjvlTcxu1 or the 5 On Your Side app #stlwx pic.twitter.com/gW1FM7joZu — Scott Connell on KSDK (@scottontvKSDK) June 29, 2023

A Heat Advisory remains in place Thursday and Friday as temperatures will be at or near 100, and heat index values could reach 110.

SUMMER HEAT SAFETY TIPS