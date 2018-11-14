Florissant, Missouri

Brittany Mayfield

ST. LOUIS — Did you see a massive cloud in the sky Wednesday morning? It’s a sign of the snow to come, 5 On Your Side Meteorologist Scott Connell explained.

Several viewers sent us photos showing a massive solid cloud in the morning sky. Scott said those were mid-level clouds associated with our impending storm system. They’re coming in from the south and southeast.

With the clouds arriving as the sun was rising, it made for a dramatic, ominous scene over the St. Louis area.

The clouds will lower and thicken Wednesday as the snow mixes in during the evening and overnight hours.

Near Magellan Health and the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri

