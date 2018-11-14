ST. LOUIS — Did you see a massive cloud in the sky Wednesday morning? It’s a sign of the snow to come, 5 On Your Side Meteorologist Scott Connell explained.
Several viewers sent us photos showing a massive solid cloud in the morning sky. Scott said those were mid-level clouds associated with our impending storm system. They’re coming in from the south and southeast.
With the clouds arriving as the sun was rising, it made for a dramatic, ominous scene over the St. Louis area.
The clouds will lower and thicken Wednesday as the snow mixes in during the evening and overnight hours.