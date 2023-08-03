Skip Navigation
St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (August 3, 2023)
The Record
St. Louis' open carry restriction to be 'upheld' | The Record with Mark Maxwell (Aug. 4, 2023)
Retired Judge Robert Dierker, a conservative, says the new St. Louis open carry regulation is in "complete harmony" with state law. Here's his legal reasoning.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (August 3, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (July 27, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (July 20, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (July 13, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (July 6, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (June 29, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (June 22, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (June 8, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
The Record
The Record with Mark Maxwell (June 1, 2023)
5 On Your Side political editor Mark Maxwell is joined by political newsmakers to discuss the stories making headlines in Missouri and Illinois.
