9 Mile Garden opens 2022 food truck season with Fat Tuesday celebration

AFFTON, Mo. — 9 Mile Garden is kicking off the start of its 2022 food truck season with a Mardi Gras celebration of its own. The food truck garden in Affton is hosting a Fat Tuesday "extravaganza" Tuesday, March 1.
The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will feature several food trucks, a special cocktail menu, live music from 5 to 7 p.m. and of course beads!
“We are so ready to invite guests and trucks back to the Garden for another incredible season,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden, in a release Friday. “Mardi Gras is a St. Louis tradition and we can’t think of a better way to kick off the season than with a huge Fat Tuesday party celebrating our local food trucks and business owners!”
Here's the current lineup of food trucks for Tuesday's event.
- Mothers on Wheels
- Picture Perfect Panini
- Quesa Don’s
- Super Smokers
- Taste-D-Burger
- Truckeria Del Valle
- Zacchi
Entry to the Fat Tuesday party and opening day is free, and you can buy food from the trucks there and drinks in the Canteen on site.
9 Mile Garden will be open seven days a week for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. There will also be a Sunday brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. The Canteen is open from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. each day.
To learn more about 9 Mile Garden, click here.
9 Mile Garden is located at 9375 Gravois Road in Affton, Missouri.