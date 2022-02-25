9 Mile Garden opens 2022 food truck season with Fat Tuesday celebration

The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will feature several food trucks, a special cocktail menu, live music from 5 to 7 p.m. and of course beads!

AFFTON, Mo. — 9 Mile Garden is kicking off the start of its 2022 food truck season with a Mardi Gras celebration of its own. The food truck garden in Affton is hosting a Fat Tuesday "extravaganza" Tuesday, March 1.

The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will feature several food trucks, a special cocktail menu, live music from 5 to 7 p.m. and of course beads!

“We are so ready to invite guests and trucks back to the Garden for another incredible season,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden, in a release Friday. “Mardi Gras is a St. Louis tradition and we can’t think of a better way to kick off the season than with a huge Fat Tuesday party celebrating our local food trucks and business owners!”

Here's the current lineup of food trucks for Tuesday's event.

Mothers on Wheels

Picture Perfect Panini

Quesa Don’s

Super Smokers

Taste-D-Burger

Truckeria Del Valle

Zacchi

Entry to the Fat Tuesday party and opening day is free, and you can buy food from the trucks there and drinks in the Canteen on site.

9 Mile Garden will be open seven days a week for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. There will also be a Sunday brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. The Canteen is open from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. each day.

